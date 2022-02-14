As the Ukraine crisis worsens, the US stock market begins to fall.

As the Ukraine crisis worsens, the stock market in the United States opens lower.

The VIX volatility index jumps 8.1 percent to 29.6 percent as geopolitical risks rise.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The US stock market’s major indices opened lower on Monday, as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine worsened.

At 9.36 a.m., the Dow Jones fell 134 points, or 0.4 percent, to 34,603.

1436 GMT (EDT)

The SandP 500 Index fell 9 points, or 0.2%, to 4,409.

At 13,790 points, the Nasdaq was almost flat.

Following US officials’ statements on Friday warning of imminent military aggression by Russia in Ukraine, diplomatic steps taken over the weekend were not enough to boost investor confidence.

US Vice President Joe Biden assured Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that the US would “respond swiftly and decisively” to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Biden was thanked for America’s “unwavering support” and invited to visit Ukraine, according to Zelensky.

The dollar index increased by 0.2 percent to 96.28, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield increased by 2% to 1.989 percent.

Precious metals, which are thought to be a safe haven for investors, were rising in value.

Gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,861 per ounce, while silver rose 1.2 percent to $23.85 per ounce.

Rising risks have pushed crude oil prices higher, but they have retreated from their all-time high of nearly eight years.

At the time, Brent crude was trading at (dollar)94 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at (dollar)92.85.