As Trump Talks Trillions, Binance CEO Predicts $2T Bitcoin Market Cap

After United States President Donald Trump first mooted a $1 trillion stimulus package for the U.S. economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people were shocked at what seemed like a gargantuan amount.

As Cointelegraph reported a few days later on March 25, a bipartisan deal has been agreed for twice that figure and it suddenly seems far more tangible. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao even tweeted that the new financial dialogue meant a $2 trillion market cap for could be considered “modest”.

