Asana: Only 1 out 5 Can Adapt to Work-From-Home Technology

In a recent survey by the work management platform Asana, they revealed that many employees have begun to adopt online tools to connect with their teams while staying productive at home during the pandemic.

The company surveyed 5,140 full-time employees from April 6 to 15 for its Anatomy of Work: Remote Teams study. These participants are currently working from home in Australia, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US.

Of those surveyed, 62% have full-time knowledge of the tools and used them more since they started working from home, while 19% are using these tools for the first time.

The study also discussed the challenges work-from-home employees are experiencing due to the rapid changes of their work environment. More than half (53%) of them reported that they lacked the necessary tools such as a dedicated desk, computer, or a reliable internet connection.

More importantly, the primary challenges they encounter are avoiding stress from the current economic and health crisis, staying motivated, and not being able to switch between work and personal life.

Working from home has led nearly 60% of global employees to work at different hours with 53% taking more breaks, 32% starting their workday earlier, and 28% working later in the evening.

In a press statement, Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz explained how online collaboration tools can help keep remote teams connected during the pandemic.

“Many teams are navigating the unique challenges related to the rapid move to remote work protocols, in some cases for the first time. Teams need confidence and clarity in their work, and platforms that foster collaboration are essential ways teams are staying aligned, organized, and connected,” said Moskovitz.

“This shared experience will serve as a catalyst to bring teams closer together.”

Cooperation improves efficiency and increases productivity. However, it can only be achieved with the best tools.

Primarily, choose software plans that are based on a platform for communication that is accessible from a desktop computer, as well as mobile devices. This way, all employees can be connected all the time.

More so, task management, deadlines, and support should all be incorporated into communication. More importantly, all information should be clear, concise, and simple to use to reduce confusion.

Each employee should be allowed to speak to the right person to address the problems they’re encountering and to be able to solve it within a suitable process.

Tech Times has listed some useful apps that can provide strong collaboration for the whole team. Here are some of them:

The Zoom app is currently the most in-demand video conferencing app. It is free to download and allows up to 100 participants within a call. It allows screen sharing as well as cross-platform instant messaging.

It has a chat room, message board, and a report organizer. It offers a free version with limited access.

It is a meditation app that allows two to three-minute quick meditation sessions.

Apps like Docs and Drive can make sharing files easy. Also, Google Meet, which is the upgraded version of Hangouts, allows more secure video conferencing for up to 100 people.

Numerous organizations depend upon this app, which allows managing documents and making calls, among other teams.

Zoom

Basecamp 3

Headspace

G-Suite Apps

Microsoft Teams