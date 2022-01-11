Asian markets closed on a mixed note on Monday.

Asia’s markets ended the day with a mixed bag.

The Sensex in India is up 1.6%, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is down 0.5%.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, finished flat at 3,774 points.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo fell 115 points, or 0.4 percent, to 28,791.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, dropped nearly 123 points (0.53 percent) to 23,274.

On the other hand, the Shanghai stock exchange gained 20 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,639 points.

The Sensex index in India rose 929 points, or 1.6 percent, to 59,183 points, while the Singapore index rose 10 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,134 points.