Asian markets ended the day in the red on Tuesday, as major central bank meetings loomed.

Asian stock markets ended the day in the red on Tuesday, ahead of key central bank meetings.

In Asia, major stocks are falling as investors focus on US inflation data.

Investors focused on impending decisions from global central banks, including the United States Federal Reserve, as Asian stock markets closed Tuesday in the red.

Concerns about rising inflation and the coronavirus omicron variant have caused investors to be cautious.

In Asian markets, a negative trend emerged, led by sales of technology stocks, owing to a drop in risk appetite ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, dropped 24.18 points, or 0.64 percent, to 3,744 points.

The Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo fell 207.85 points, or 0.73 percent, to 28,432.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, fell 318.63 points, or 1.33 percent, to 23,635.

The Shanghai stock exchange fell 19.56 points, or 0.53 percent, to 3,661 points, while the Sensex index in India fell 317.74 points, or 0.55 percent, to 57,965 points.

The only market to gain ground was the Singapore index, which rose 3.52 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,123.