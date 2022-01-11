Asia’s markets ended the week with a mixed bag, while Europe’s markets were mostly lower.

Asia’s markets ended the week with a mixed bag, while Europe was mostly down.

The Hang Seng has the best day performance, rising 1.82 percent.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Friday, Asian stock exchanges ended the week on a mixed note, while European indices, with the exception of the Borsa Italiana, were mostly in negative territory.

At 10:20 GMT, the Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, was up nearly 30 points, or 0.8 percent, to 3,789, a gain of nearly 30 points, or 0.8 percent.

On the other hand, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 stock exchange fell 9 points, or 0.03 percent, to 28,478.

The Shanghai stock exchange fell 6 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,579.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, had the best day, rising 420 points, or 1.82 percent, to 23,493.

The Sensex index in India gained 142 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 59,744, while the Singapore index gained 20 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 3,205.

European stock exchanges

All major European indices were in negative territory at the time, with the exception of Italy, because annual inflation in the euro area is expected to reach an all-time high of 5% in December 2021, according to a recent Eurostat flash estimate.

At 1020GMT, the STOXX Europe 600 index, which represents roughly 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, was down 1.28 points, or 0.26 percent, to 486.90.

The FTSE 100 index in London was unchanged at 7,450, while the DAX index in Germany fell 55 points, or 0.34 percent, to 15,997.

The CAC 40 in France dropped 4 points to 7,244 points, or 0.06 percent.

The IBEX 35 in Spain fell 48 points, or 0.55 percent, to 8,741 points.

At the time, Italy’s FTSE MIB was the only gainer in Europe, rising 111 points, or 0.4 percent, to 27,750 points.