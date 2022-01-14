Asia’s stock market closed in the red on Friday.

Friday’s Asian stock market closes lower.

As the number of cases of omicron continues to rise in Asia, stock markets are under pressure.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The omicron variant of coronavirus has been on the rise in Asia, with stock markets in the region closing in the red on Friday.

In December, China’s exports increased by 20.9 percent on an annual basis, while imports increased by 19.5 percent, resulting in a record foreign trade surplus of (dollar)94.5 billion.

In Japan, the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 8.5 percent year over year in December but fell by 0.2 percent month over month.

For the second year in a row, the Central Bank of South Korea raised interest rates from 1% to 1.25 percent.

The bank reported that inflation pressure is stronger than previous forecasts, indicating that interest rate hikes may continue in the coming months.

The Asia Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, fell 39.41 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at 3,870 points.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo finished at 28,124, down 364.85 points, or 1.28 percent.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, fell 46.45 points (0.19 percent) to 24,383.

On the other hand, China’s Shanghai stock exchange dropped 34 points, or 0.96 percent, to 3,521.

The Sensex in India fell 12.27 points, or 0.02 percent, to 61,223, while the Singapore index rose 24.67 points, or 0.76 percent, to 3,281.