ASM Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1

Investing.com – ASM reported on Tuesday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

ASM announced earnings per share of €1.16 on revenue of €325.1M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €1.18 on revenue of €321.6M. That with comparison to EPS of €1.06 on revenue of €248.78M in the same period a year before. ASM had reported EPS of €2.1 on revenue of €400.6M in the previous quarter. Analysts are expecting EPS of €1.45 and revenue of €332.5M in the upcoming quarter.

ASM shares are down 1% from the beginning of the year , still down 21.54% from its 52 week high of €125.80 set on February 14. They are outperforming the which is down 22.14% year to date.

ASM’s report follows an earnings missed by ASML Holding on April 14, who reported EPS of €0.93 on revenue of €2.44B, compared to forecasts EPS of €1.2 on revenue of €2.7B.

TomTom had missed expectations on April 15 with first quarter EPS of €-0.33 on revenue of €131.2M, compared to forecast for EPS of €-0.29 on revenue of €136.16M.

