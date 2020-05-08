Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Will Not be a Long Game; Plus Teaser Dropping at Xbox Event

Ubisoft and its Assassin’s Creed series had received some criticisms before since some of the games were somehow bloated or had tons of less meaningful content just to make the games longer, but that won’t be the case with the new installment of the series, Valhalla.

According to a report by IGN, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be shorter and smaller than some of the past titles of the franchise as a way to address the bloated criticisms, which mainly targeted Odyssey.

This has been revealed by the head of communications of Ubisoft Middle East, Malek Taffeha, via Twitter, saying: “FYI, it won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series. They addressed criticism on this one.”

But, despite being smaller than Odyssey and perhaps a few more Assassin’s Creed titles, Valhalla is definitely not the smallest.

The creative director of the game, Ashraf Ismail, said that the game would feature four English Kingdoms besides the Norway region, which is a rather big portion of England, in total.

With that, it’s definitely not surprising that the new installment will be densely packed and will provide players with so much to do, including building a Viking settlement, hunting, fishing, and even flyting, which is the Viking’s equivalent to an epic rap battle.

To make it more interesting, flyting was definitely a historically accurate Viking thing.

Undoubtedly, every Assassin’s Creed fan is excited for Valhalla, and to quench our thirst for more details, Ubisoft will be providing a “first look” of the game at an Xbox event later today–but apparently, it won’t be a gameplay demo but a teaser trailer.

According to PCGamesN, Ismail confirmed that it wouldn’t be a gameplay demo to a Twitter user who asked whether it will be one, saying, “It’s not a demo, it’s a teaser trailer.”

Although it’s not what many are expecting, it’s still an exciting look at how the new installment will differ from the past titles and how its gameplay will look like, plus it will be good to see a female Eivor, which is something fans are really looking forward to.

As many fans would know by now, Ubisoft has already confirmed that players can choose between a male or female Eivor, the main protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla–and they are both canons.

Anyone who wants to see the teaser trailer in real-time could watch the Xbox event starting at 8:00 a.m. PDT/ 11:00 a.m. EDT/ 4 p.m. BST this May 7.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doesn’t have a launch date yet, only that we know it’s dropping this holiday season, but we’ll likely know the exact date sometime soon.

Nevertheless, it seems like the game will not be available on Steam, and instead will be available on UPlay as well as the Epic Games store as Ubisoft and the company has recently rekindled their partnership.

The game will also be available for the next-generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which will be launching sometime this year as well.

