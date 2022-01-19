At close, Turkiye’s Borsa Istanbul was down more than 5%.

From Monday’s close, the BIST 100 has dropped nearly 106 points.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Tuesday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,979.83 points, down 5.08 percent from its previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index fell 105.93 points from Monday’s close of 2,085.76 points, after starting the day at 2,082.81.

During the day, the index reached a low of 1,979.83 points and a high of 2,086.27 points.

By market close, the BIST 100’s total market value was around 1.58 trillion Turkish liras (roughly (dollar)117.6 billion), with a daily trading volume of 35.4 billion liras (roughly (dollar)2.6 billion.

In comparison to Monday’s close, three stocks on the index rose and 97 fell during the second trading day of the week.

Private lender Garanti, Turkish Airlines, and ironsteel producer Kardemir had the highest trading volumes.

Can2, a thermal power plant, had the best performance, with shares up 2.28 percent, while Petkim, a petrochemical company, had the worst drop, with shares down 9.15 percent.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold was $1,813.60.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), Brent crude oil was trading at around (dollar)87.50 per barrel.