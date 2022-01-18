At close, Turkiye’s Borsa Istanbul was down over 5%.

The BIST 100 has dropped nearly 106 points since Monday’s close.

ANKARA

On Tuesday, Turkiye’s main stock index finished the day at 1,979.83 points, down 5.08 percent from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,082.81, down 105.93 points from Monday’s close of 2,085.76 points.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold was (dollar)1,813.60.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), the price of Brent crude oil was around (dollar)87.50 per barrel.