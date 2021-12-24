At Friday’s close in Asia, stocks were mixed.

On Christmas Eve, there are mixed signals.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Stock markets in Asia ended the day Friday with mixed results, despite signs that the omicron variant would be less lethal than previous variants and would not harm global economic growth.

According to a study conducted in the United Kingdom, people infected with the omicron variant have a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than people infected with other variants.

AstraZeneca has also announced that it is collaborating with Oxford University to develop a vaccine against the omicron variant.

Many Asian stock exchanges were open for business for half a day.

The indices that were positive at the start of the day turned negative near the end.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, rose 2.62 points, or 0.07 percent, to around 3,766 points.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 15.78 points, or 0.05 percent, to 28,782.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark index for blue-chip stocks, rose 30.12 points, or 0.13 percent, to 23,223.

The Shanghai stock exchange closed at 3,618 points, down 25.29 points, or 0.69 percent, while the Indian Sensex benchmark closed at 57,213 points, down 102.10 points, or 0.18 percent.