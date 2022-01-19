At least 36 states and cities are offering a universal basic income of up to (dollar)12,000 – is yours one of them?

AMERICANS who are struggling to make ends meet can apply for assistance through the available Universal Basic Income programs.

At least 36 cities and states provide financial assistance, which is usually provided through the government and can amount to up to (dollar)12,000 in some cases.

In most cases, there are no restrictions on how the money is spent.

Those who are accepted into Universal Basic Income (UBI) programs receive hundreds to thousands of dollars per month.

Payments can be made on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis.

The scheme’s supporters argue that it helps people get back on their feet, while critics argue that it prevents people from looking for work.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many workers struggled because many sectors of the economy were forced to shut down, causing many to lose their jobs or work fewer hours.

Stimulus checks were created to assist those in need, but it appears unlikely that another one will be issued.

Help is still available through the Universal Basic Income (UBI) program.

Here’s a list of places that provide such a service:

Alaska is a state in the United States

California’s Compton

Long Beach is located in the state of California.

Los Angeles is a city in California.

Los Angeles is a city in California.

Marin County is a county in California.

Oakland is a city in California.

Sacramento is a city in California.

San Francisco, California’s Southside

California’s Santa Clara County

California’s Stockton

Atlanta is a city in Georgia.

Georgia is a state in the United States

Gainesville, Florida is a city in Florida.

Chicago is located in the state of Illinois.

Gary is a city in Indiana.

Shreveport, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana.

Cambridge, Massachusetts is a city in Massachusetts.

Chelsea is a town in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts town of Lynn

The patron saint of the Catholic Church is St.

Minnesota’s St. Paul

Mississippi’s capital city is Jackson.

New Mexico’s capital city is Santa Fe.

Hudson is a town in New York.

New York, Rochester

New York’s Ulster County

Newark, New Jersey is a city in New Jersey.

New Jersey’s Paterson.

Cherokees of North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina is a city in North Carolina.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is a city in Pennsylvania.

Rhode Island’s capital is Providence.

South Carolina’s Columbia

Alexandria is located in the state of Virginia.

Richmond, Virginia is a city in Virginia.

Tacoma is a city in Washington State.

We discuss how you can receive stimulus payments in 2022.

We also go over important dates and deadlines so you don’t get caught off guard when filing your taxes this year.