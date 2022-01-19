At midweek, Turkiye’s Borsa Istanbul flat is open.

The BIST 100 index has dropped 1.21 points since the previous close.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Wednesday, Turkiye’s main stock index opened at 1,978.62 points, down 1.21 points, or 0.06 percent, from the previous close.

The BIST 100 index of Borsa Istanbul closed the day at 1,979.83 points, down 105.93 points, or 5.08 percent, with a daily trading volume of 35.4 billion liras ((dollar)2.6 billion on Tuesday.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was 13.5832, down from 13.5880 at Tuesday’s close.

The euro-turkish lira exchange rate fell to 15.4050 from 15.4550, while a British pound bought 18.5113 Turkish liras, up from 18.4920.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)87.90 per barrel.