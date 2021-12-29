At the close of business on Wednesday, Asian markets were mostly down.

At the end of Wednesday, Asian markets were mostly down.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, is down 0.36 percent as a result of developments related to the COVID-19 omicron variant.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Amid developments related to the omicron variant of coronavirus, Asian stock markets closed on Wednesday with a mostly choked risk appetite.

While entry restrictions and quarantine measures were reinstated in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand after being relaxed in the fall, China imposed lockdowns on some of its cities to prevent infection.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, dropped 13.7 points, or 0.36 percent, to 3,769 points.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo fell 162.3 points, or 0.56 percent, to 28,906.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark index for blue-chip stocks, fell 194,02 points, or 0.83 percent, to 23,086.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 33.11 points, or 0.91 percent, to 3,597 points.

The Sensex index in India rose 25.6 points, or 0.04 percent, to 57,923, while the Singapore index rose 8.6 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,137.