At the close of trading in the United States, the stock market showed mixed results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes in the red, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise.

ANKARA

Friday’s stock market performance in the United States was mixed.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished the week at 35,911.81 points, down 201.81 points, or 0.56 percent.

At the close, the SandP 500 rose 3.82 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,662.85 points.

The Nasdaq rose 86.94 points, or 0.59 percent, to 14,893.75 points at the end of the week.

Despite the fact that European and Asian indices ended the day in negative territory, Turkiye’s BIST 100 index ended the day in positive territory.