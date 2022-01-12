At the close of trading on Wednesday, Asian markets were mostly positive.

The best performer of the day was Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which rose 2.79 percent.

ANKARA (Turkey)

After US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell pledged to use all tools available to combat inflation, Asian stock markets closed higher on Wednesday.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, the economy has rapidly gained strength, resulting in persistent supply and demand imbalances and bottlenecks, and thus elevated inflation,” Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

“We will raise interest rates more over time if we see inflation persisting at high levels for longer than expected,” he said.

The Asia Dow, which tracks the region’s blue-chip companies, rose 74.8 points, or 1.97 percent, to around 3,877 points.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo rose 543.2 points, or 1.92 percent, to 28,766 points.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, had the best day, rising 663.1 points, or 2.79 percent, to 24,402.

On the other hand, China’s Shanghai stock exchange rose 30 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,597.

China’s consumer price index (CPI) increased by 1.5 percent year over year in December 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The benchmark Sensex in India rose 472.9 points, or 0.78 percent, to 61,090 points, while the Singapore index fell 5.5 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,252.