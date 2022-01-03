At the end of 2021, the manufacturing PMI for Turkiye was 52.1.

In December, the PMI rose above the threshold for the seventh time in a row.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to figures released on Monday, Turkiye’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was 52.1 at the end of 2021.

In December, the manufacturing PMI rose slightly from the previous month, hovering above the threshold level for the seventh month in a row, according to a monthly report by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and London-based global data firm IHS Markit.

According to the report, one of the factors behind the recent improvement in business conditions was job creation.

“Employment increased for the 19th month in a row, at the fastest pace since August,” the report stated.

According to the report, inflationary pressures had a negative impact on the Turkish manufacturing sector in December, with demand and production moderated amid steep price increases.

Input costs increased at the fastest rate since the survey began in mid-2005, with “firms indicating that lira depreciation was the main factor driving up cost burdens,” according to the report.

Total new orders fell for the third month in a row as customers were put off by rising prices, while new export business grew in response to improving international demand.

Annual inflation in Turkiye reached a 19-year high of 36.08 percent in December, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.