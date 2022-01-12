At the end of this month, Scotland will see three major changes to the Highway Code.

At the end of this month, Scotland will see three major changes to its Highway Code.

There will be three changes to the rules in total, which will mean:

The rules will be implemented in an effort to make cyclists more visible to other road users.

It will also allow pedestrians to cross a busy intersection before turning drivers.

H1, H2, and H3 are the rules that people will be looking at now, but what do they mean?

According to CarWow, the first rule now places more responsibility on larger vehicle drivers to protect more vulnerable road users.

According to the proposal,

‘Those in charge of vehicles that have the greatest potential for causing harm in the event of a collision have the greatest responsibility to exercise caution and reduce the risk they pose to others.’

‘Drivers of large goods and passenger vehicles, vansminibuses, carstaxis, and motorcycles are particularly vulnerable to this principle.”

Rule H1 also states that cyclists and horseback riders have a duty to watch out for pedestrians.

It also emphasizes that all road users are responsible for their own and others’ safety.

Drivers, motorbike riders, horseback riders, and cyclists are all subject to Rule H2.

‘At a junction, you must give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road into or out of which you are turning,’ it says.

Basically, if you’re turning onto a road and a pedestrian is crossing, you should give them the right of way.

On shared-use cycle paths, cyclists must also give way to pedestrians.

The following update is intended for drivers and motorcyclists.

When turning into or out of a junction or changing direction or lane, it says, “You should not cut across cyclists, horse riders, or horse drawn vehicles going ahead.”

If turning at a junction would cause a cyclist or horse rider to stop or swerve, you should not do so.

Instead, you should wait until there is a safe gap before turning in.