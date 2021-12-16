At the midweek open, Borsa Istanbul is up.

The Istanbul Stock Exchange (Bursa Istanbul) is up at the start of the week.

In the first session, the BIST 100 index rises around 16 points.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Wednesday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index began trading at 1,997.15, up 0.81 percent or 16.11 points from the previous close.

The Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index rose 2.78 percent to 1,981.04 points on Tuesday, with a daily trading volume of 42 billion liras (approximately (dollar)3 billion.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira had dropped slightly to 13.6110, down from 13.6570 at the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate rose to 15.3650 liras from 15.3370 liras, while one British pound was worth 18.0480 liras, down from 18.0890.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), a barrel of Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)75.1.