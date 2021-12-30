Turkish equities were up 1.10 percent at the open on Thursday.

In the first session, the BIST 100 rose 20.8 points.

Turkey’s main stock index began trading on Thursday at 1,916.28, up 20.82 points, or 1.10 percent, from its previous close.

The Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 index climbed 2.43 percent to 1,895.46 points on Wednesday, with a daily trading volume of more than 24.1 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2 billion).

The US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was up to 13.3050 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), up from 12.6310 at the previous close.

The euro was worth 15.0460 liras, up from 14.3270 liras, and the British pound was worth 17.9590 liras, up from 17.0120 liras.

Brent crude oil was trading for around (dollar)79.2 per barrel at 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).