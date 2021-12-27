At the start of the session, Turkish stocks were higher.

At the start of the session, Turkish stocks were up.

In comparison to Friday’s close, the BIST 100 index is up around 11 points in the first session.

ANKARA

On Monday, Turkey’s main stock index opened at 1,902.35 points, up 11.07 points, or 0.59 percent, from its previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 26.6 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.2 billion, the BIST 100 index closed the day at 1,891.28 points, up 85.98 points, or 4.76 percent.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was 11.4940, down from 11.5950 at the previous week’s close.

The eurolira exchange rate fell to 13.0020 from 13.1310, and the British pound was worth 15.3940 liras, down from 15.7120.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was trading for around (dollar)75.6 per barrel.