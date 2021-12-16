At the start of the session, Turkish stocks were higher.

ANKARA

On Thursday, Turkey’s main stock index opened at 2,186.58 points, up 24.32 points, or 1.12%, from the previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 27.7 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)1.9 billion, the BIST 100 index rose 2.68 percent on Wednesday to close the midweek at 2,162.26 points.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was at 15.0340, up from 14.7790 at the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate rose to 16.9640 liras from 16.6230 liras, while a British pound was worth 19.9220 liras, up from 19.6030 liras.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)74.7 per barrel.