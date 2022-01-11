At the start of the session, Turkish stocks were up 1%.

From the previous close, the BIST 100 index gained 20.5 points.

ANKARA

On Tuesday, Turkiye’s main stock index opened at 2,065.70 points, up 20.54 points, or 1%, from the previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 34 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.5 billion, the BIST 100 index closed the day at 2,045.16 points, up 11.84 points, or 0.58 percent, on Monday.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 13.80, down from 13.8590 at Monday’s close.

The eurolira exchange rate fell to 15.5636 from 15.6640, and a British pound was worth 18.6525 liras, compared to 18.8490.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around $81.3 per barrel.