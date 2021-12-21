At the start of the session, Turkish stocks were up.

At the start of the session, Turkish stocks were higher.

Because of the country’s new financial measures, the Turkish lira has gained significant value against foreign currencies.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Tuesday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 2,103.56, up 47.20 points, or 2.30 percent, from its previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 index fell 28.11 points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,056.36 points, with a daily trading volume of 45.2 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.6 billion.

The lira gained significant value following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement of a new program to compensate lira depositors for currency fluctuations.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira had dropped by 32.6 percent to 11.9810, down from 17.7980 at the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate fell 33.2 percent to 13.4090 from 20.0750, while a British pound was exchanged for 17.5120 liras, down from 23.6490.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)72.2 per barrel.