At the start of the trading day on Thursday, Borsa Istanbul increased its holdings.

In the first session, the BIST 100 index rose over 8.5 points.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Thursday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 2,013.12, up 0.43 percent, or 8.57 points, from its previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index rose 1.19 percent to 2,004.55 points on Wednesday, breaking the 2,000-point barrier for the first time.

The daily volume of trading was 50.5 billion Turkish liras (US$3.7 billion).

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was 13.7040, down from 13.7600 at the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate fell to 15.5280 liras from 15.5490 liras, while a British pound was worth 18.1430 liras, down from 18.2270 liras.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), a barrel of Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)76.3.