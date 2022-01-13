At the start of the Turkish stock market on Thursday, it was down.

At the start of Thursday’s trading, the Turkish stock market was down.

ANKARA

On Thursday, Turkiye’s main stock index opened at 2,057.47 points, down 6.74 points, or 0.33 percent, from the previous close.

The BIST 100 index rose 18.18 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,064.21 points on Wednesday, with 37.2 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.7 billion in daily trading volume.

The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira fell to 13.6320 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Thursday, down from 13.8040 at Wednesday’s close.

The eurolira exchange rate fell to 15.6280 liras from 15.7580 liras, while the British pound was worth 18.6940 liras, down from 18.9180 liras.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around $84.40 per barrel.