At the start of Thursday, Turkish stocks were lower.

Turkey’s stock market opened lower on Thursday.

In the first session, the BIST 100 index fell more than 18 points.

On Thursday, Turkiye’s main stock index opened at 1,986.48 points, down 18.82 points, or 0.94 percent, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 index of the Borsa Istanbul rose 2.12 percent to 2,005.29 points, with a daily trading volume of 27 billion liras ((dollar)2 billion.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0500GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate had risen to 13.7869 from 13.4670 at the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate rose to 15.5681 liras from 15.2610 liras, while one British pound was worth 18.6298 liras, up from 18.2820.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)80.14 per barrel.