At the weekly open in Turkiye, the BIST 100 index is down.

On Monday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index opened at 2,018.97 points, down 32.08 points (1.56%) from its previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 33.1 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.4 billion, the BIST 100 index rose 0.61 percent to close at 2,051.05 points on Friday.

The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira increased slightly to 13.5240 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), up from 13.5040 at Friday’s close.

The eurolira exchange rate dropped to 15.3390 from 15.3910 at the previous close, while a British pound was worth 18.3101 liras, down from 18.3840 at the previous close.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), a barrel of Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)95.30.