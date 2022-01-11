At Tuesday’s close, Turkiye’s Borsa Istanbul flat was flat.

Borsa Istanbul flat in Turkiye at Tuesday’s close

From the previous close, the BIST 100 has risen 0.87 points.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Tuesday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index finished the day at 2,046.03 points, up 0.04 percent from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,065.70 points, up 0.87 points from Monday’s close of 2,045.16 points.

By market close, one ounce of gold was trading for (dollar)1,815.20, down from (dollar)1,805.00.

As of 6.10 p.m. local time (1530GMT), the price of Brent crude oil was around (dollar)82.09 per barrel.