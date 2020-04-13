AT&T Gives Out 3 Months of FirstNet Service Free to Healthcare Workers

AT&T recently decided to show its appreciation to all nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 epidemic by offering them three free months of FirstNet service. The promotion was announced on Sunday, April 12, on actor John Krasinski’s Some Good News online show.



These frontliners of the coronavirus pandemic will be receiving the free service so long as they are registered on one of AT&T’s FirstNet first responder plans. The promotion is only available to those nurses and doctors who are verified and state licensed in the United States and other US territories regardless if they are new or previous FirstNet users.

Existing users of the traditional AT&T plan can automatically switch to a FirstNet Plan that costs $40 a month for one line of unlimited calls, text, and data. Additional hotspots will cost them $45 out of pocket.

However, those who are on the traditional AT&T family plan with multiple lines are required to switch their individual line to FirstNet to be able to take advantage of the promotion. Verification of license within 30 days is also required for activation. The activation and sign up details can be found on AT&T’s FirstNet site.

In addition to this service promo, the carrier is also offering healthcare workers $200 off a FirstNet-ready phone when trying to activate a plan. Most recent smartphones support FirstNet, but 4G phones are still limited to the company’s 4G LITE network.

This special service for first responders will take advantage of the band of the carrier’s 4G LTE network to properly ensure that their service takes priority compared to those on regular AT&T plans.

According to CNET, “AT&T has been deploying the network around the country including adding portable sites around known hotbeds for the coronavirus, such as New York City, to boost capacity and allow FirstNet devices to be faster than traditional AT&T phones.”

This is the latest announcement from a wireless carrier amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March, Verizon also announced that the company would be giving out extra hotspot data and high-speed data for its customers, while AT&T has added more data for hotspots on all of their unlimited plans.

The same thing goes for T-mobile as they also announced last month that they will be making every plan on their network unlimited for a maximum of 60 days saying. According to the carrier, “Now, more than ever, as school and workplace closures are happening each day, reliable internet connectivity is crucial.”

In addition, last November 2019, Sprint and T-mobile merged to provide first responders free service for at least 10 days under their Connecting Heroes program. It will be finalized later this month.

