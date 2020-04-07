Audi e-tron Sportback (2020) in the test

What is beauty? The greatest philosophers from Plato to Kant have dealt with this question, Cicero said: “There are two types of beauty: grace in one, dignity in the other”. The saying goes: it is in the eye of the beholder. Audi celebrates itself with a look at its latest electric car like Heidi Klum at the sight of her running clothes rack. Elegant. Efficient. Expressive. That’s the e-tron Sportback. We want to see that. Time for a first test round in the power SUV!

What kind of sportback does Audi mean here?

In any case, not Sportback same five-door as with A1 or A3. What is meant is the hatchback-like Sportback like the Q3, A5 and A7. Just one floor up. Both e-tron models are the same length (4.90 meters), and the wheelbase (2.93 meters) is the same for both. There are only differences in height: the e-tron Sportback is 13 millimeters lower.

All of this is surprising, as the rear of the e-tron Sportback appears to be significantly more stretched and elegant thanks to the roof line that dropped earlier. Although the Audi e-tron is still a stunner, the Sportback is always more stylish.

You hardly have to compromise on the space: I sit generously in the rear, there is enough air above my head. According to the manufacturer, the headroom is only 20 millimeters lower than in the e-tron. 615 liters of luggage space instead of 660 liters in normal condition are still more than sufficient. This also includes the 60-liter storage compartment under the front flap, in which the on-board tools and charging cable are accommodated. By folding the backrests, the storage space grows to 1,665 liters. The tailgate opens and closes electrically, if desired using a foot gesture.

Everything else is well known from the normal e-tron, including the monitor-heavy cockpit. The driver controls infotainment, telephony, navigation and special e-tron settings on the upper touchscreen with a 12.1-inch diagonal. The lower display, which measures 8.6 inches, is used to enter text and operate the comfort functions and air conditioning.





The 12.3-inch “Virtual Cockpit” is also standard in the Audi e-tron Sportback. Its display shines with a very high resolution of 1,920 by 720 pixels and can be switched to two views using the view button on the steering wheel. Optionally there is a “Plus” version with an additional display, in which the power meter is the focus. Upon request, a head-up display that projects important information onto the windshield complements the display and operating concept. For this, Audi charges a hefty 1,390 euros surcharge.

Since I’m currently blasphemy: save the money for the optional camera exterior mirrors. It is 1,540 euros plus other mandatory extras. Only the two monitors on which the image is displayed are in a rather low position in the doors. There, the eye that is used to conventional exterior mirrors does not look and the whole chose even distracts from the traffic.





And how does it drive?

Of course not as spectacular as a Porsche Taycan. But surprisingly balanced compared to the empty weight of over 2.5 tons. And in the case of the 55 quattro that I was traveling with, it was also quite fast. No wonder: 300 kW (408 hp) of power, 664 Nm of torque and 5.7 seconds at 100 km / h are remarkable for such a big thing. With full pants it stinks well, I would almost say. And add from your own experience: wait and see the e-tron Sportback S.

Plus point with the Audi e-tron Sportback: the focus is far below that of a conventional SUV. All important components (especially the battery with a gross capacity of 95 kWh) are concentrated in the middle of the vehicle. The axle load distribution is perfectly balanced with a ratio of almost 50:50, the self-steering behavior is neutral. In other words, the part lies pretty well in the curve and fluctuates little. However, you shouldn’t expect a Mazda MX-5, the domain of both e-tron models is on the long haul.





With the “drive select” driving dynamics system (standard in the Audi e-tron Sportback), the driver can switch the mode of operation of several drive components in seven profiles. This results in a wide spread between smooth ride comfort and sporty, stable handling. The air suspension with controlled dampers contributes greatly to this versatile character. At a higher speed, it lowers the body, which significantly improves the airflow and thereby increases the range. Overall, the height level can vary by up to 76 millimeters.

Range and price would also be interesting …

According to the factory specification, the e-tron Sportback travels up to 446 kilometers on one battery charge in the WLTP cycle. (At the other end there are 369 kilometers, a good 400 kilometers seem realistic.) About 10 kilometers of the range increase compared to the e-tron can be attributed to the aerodynamically more favorable body.





On long journeys, the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro can charge up to 150 kilowatts using fast charging stations with direct current (DC). As a result, the battery reaches 80 percent of its capacity in just under half an hour. Charging on public AC columns (AC) takes place via a standard Mode 3 cable. Here the power reaches up to 11 kW, with an optional second charger in the car, which will be available later this year, it rises to 22 kW.

The Audi e-tron Sportback will be launched on the European market in spring 2020. When exactly such a vehicle will be with the customer is of course difficult to predict in times of the corona crisis. In Germany, the e-tron Sportback will be available in two performance variants (50 and 55), the starting price starts at 71,350 euros. Let’s look at the 55: It costs 83,150 euros and is thus 2,250 euros more expensive than the normal e-tron.

Conclusion: 6/10

As a complete package, the Audi e-tron is well thought-out, the Sportback variant ensures a more harmonious appearance. But it also remains a big chunk: Over 2.5 tons empty weight cannot be the final answer in the field of electromobility.