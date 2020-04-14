Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.87%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Gold, IT and Metals & Mining sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.87%.
The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT), which rose 29.09% or 6.40 points to trade at 28.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) added 26.92% or 0.035 points to end at 0.165 and Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX:CTD) was up 21.70% or 2.14 points to 12.00 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Webjet Ltd (ASX:WEB), which fell 9.86% or 0.29 points to trade at 2.65 at the close. Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) declined 8.11% or 0.27 points to end at 3.06 and Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) was down 6.21% or 0.19 points to 2.87.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 878 to 400 and 283 ended unchanged.
The S&P/ASX 200 VIX, which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.40% to 29.550 a new 1-month low.
Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.33% or 5.80 to $1767.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.89% or 0.20 to hit $22.61 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.35% or 0.43 to trade at $32.17 a barrel.
AUD/USD was up 0.30% to 0.6400, while AUD/JPY rose 0.25% to 68.91.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 99.312.