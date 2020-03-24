Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 4.17%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 4.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Credit Corp Group Ltd (ASX: ), which rose 45.92% or 2.87 points to trade at 9.12 at the close. Meanwhile, Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX: ) added 31.25% or 1.80 points to end at 7.56 and Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX: ) was up 25.96% or 2.31 points to 11.21 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Graincorp Ltd (ASX: ), which fell 55.64% or 3.85 points to trade at 3.07 at the close. Virgin Money UK PLC (ASX: ) declined 15.75% or 0.20 points to end at 1.07 and Ioof Holdings Ltd (ASX: ) was down 10.00% or 0.31 points to 2.79.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 799 to 417 and 251 ended unchanged.

Shares in Graincorp Ltd (ASX: ) fell to all time lows; losing 55.64% or 3.85 to 3.07. Shares in Virgin Money UK PLC (ASX: ) fell to all time lows; down 15.75% or 0.20 to 1.07. Shares in Ioof Holdings Ltd (ASX: ) fell to 5-year lows; down 10.00% or 0.31 to 2.79.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 14.25% to 41.950.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 1.77% or 27.80 to $1595.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 4.67% or 1.09 to hit $24.45 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 4.18% or 1.13 to trade at $28.16 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 2.22% to 0.5957, while AUD/JPY rose 1.48% to 65.76.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.97% at 102.235.