Australians May Need to Provide their Details if They Want to Dine in Restaurants as COVID-19 Lockdown Nearing End

Australians may have to provide their personal details to restaurants if they do not have the coronavirus tracking app before they are allowed to dine in.

This was proposed by Restaurant and Catering Australia CEO Wes Lambert in anticipation of the reopening of the hospitality industry in Queensland, as reported in Daily Mail.

Lambert hopes restaurants and cafes can resume their business next month, so he submitted new guidelines to ensure establishments follow safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the suggestions was a ‘sign in’ order for customers who do not have the government’s coronavirus tracking app.

The COVIDSafe app uses Bluetooth connections to track people who came in contact with COVID-19 patients. This is to stop the further transmission of the virus.

“We fully advocate the tracking app, in the absence of that the best practice is tracking or tracing,” said Lambert adding that the process should not be complicated.

As reported by The Australian, the proposal would require patrons to provide their name and phone number to diners, and then they will be contacted once another customer tested COVID-19 positive.

COVIDSafe is a voluntary app used for coronavirus contact tracing. It can be downloaded from Apple or Google app stores and works only on smartphones.

Lambert, who promotes the use of the COVIDSafe app, said customers who do not have the app would be asked to provide their name and contact number.

Aside from the sign-in, cafes and restaurants will follow social distancing within their premises, including the waiting areas. Tables will be set 1.5 meters away from each other, allowing only about 60% of the normal capacity.

This is much higher than the proposed four-meter distance between tables by the government. This would only allow 25% operational capacity, which Lambert disputes as it would not allow the business to “trade effectively”.

There will be no condiments on the table, while hand sanitizers will be available all over the place. The menu will be disposable, on a chalkboard, or laminated provided they are cleaned. Lambert said these are “some practical and low-cost measures” to ensure safety within the venues.

Cleaning guidelines provided by the WHO, state, or the federal government will be strictly followed. These include the buzzing of tables and chairs while bar service will not be available. Also, cutlery and crockery will be sanitized at 80 degrees C.

Finally, the “tap and go” payment limit will be removed, while wipes can be used to clean case registers prior to use.

Since its launch on Sunday, there were already COVIDSafe already has 4 million downloads. It is still lower than the required 40% by the government.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australians to download the app if they want to return to pubs. Lifting of restrictions will be discussed on Tuesday and Friday once the National Cabinet convenes, hoping to make announcements by the end of the week.

Morrison said he would want to get Australians back to work as new coronavirus cases remain below 20 every day.

Allowing restaurants and cafés to operate fully is not possible until a vaccine is already available. Since March, restaurants, pubs, and cafés have been closed or restricted to takeaway services.

There were only the remaining 878 COVID-19 patients from the total of 6,822 reported cases, as 5,849 have already recovered while there were 95 deaths.

