Auto China 2020 to be held from Sept. 26 in Beijing

The organizing committee of the 2020 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (Auto China 2020) has announced on Aug. 20 the 16th version of the event will be held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5 in the new and old venues of China International Exhibition Center in Beijing.

The total exhibition area will cover 200,000 square meters.

The new venue in Beijing’s Shunyi district will showcase domestic and foreign passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Sept. 26 and 27 will be media days and Sept. 28-30 will be exclusively for auto professionals. Oct. 1-5 are public visitor days. The old venue will showcase domestic and foreign parts and new energy vehicles from Sept. 28-30.

As the Geneva International Motor Show, North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Paris Motor Show have been either held online or cancelled entirely, Auto China 2020 will become the only top international auto show being held this year.

According to the organizing committee, this year’s show will be attended by nearly all the well-known domestic and foreign auto brands with their latest products, including BBA and other luxury brands, and more than 30 international mainstream automobile brands such as Volkswagen, Ford, Lincoln, GM, Toyota, and Nissan.

With the upgrading of the automobile industry, many traditional auto companies are marketing new energy vehicles. Dongfeng Motor Corporation will publicly display its high-end EV brand VOYAH for the first time. Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (“BAIC Group”) will showcase its new energy brand ARCFOX and Geely Group’s high-end pure electric brand Geometry will also make its debut.

The COVID-19 epidemic has caused much damage to both industrial chain and supply chain. In addition to regular service measures, Auto China 2020 has also worked out a prevention and control work plan under the guiding rules set out by Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.