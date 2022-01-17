Automatic new ‘(dollar)1,657 checks’ are being sent THIS WEEK ahead of the (dollar)821 SSI boost, according to the Cola increase Social Security 2022 update.

This week, a massive new round of Cola Social Security payments is scheduled to be sent out.

Social Security payments for approximately 70 million retired Americans will increase 5.9% as a result of the cost-of-living adjustment (Cola).

It’s the biggest increase in more than four decades.

Individuals’ monthly payments are determined by their employment history and the age at which they first apply for benefits.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) mailed COLA notices to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries throughout December.

Americans who have received these recalculated checks can now expect to see them within the next few weeks.

Beginning January 19, those with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th of the month can expect to receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of each month.

This comes on the heels of an increase in Supplemental Security Income payments this month.

This year, those who qualify for the payments will receive (dollar)821 per month, up from (dollar)794 in 2021.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our COLA 2022 increase live blog…

Benefits Schedule for 2022

A benefit payment schedule for 2022 shows when you can expect to receive yours.

The claimants’ Social Security benefits will be released on a schedule based on their birth dates.

Those born between the 1st and 10th of the month can expect their first payment on the second Wednesday of the month, which fell on January 12.

Those with a birthday between the 11th and the 20th of the month, which is January 19, are invited to the third Wednesday of the month.

Those born between the ages of 21 and 31 can expect to be paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month, which is January 26.

This schedule will remain in place until the end of the calendar year 2022.