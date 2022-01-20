Automatic new (dollar)821 Social Security SSI check payments are being sent out in just DAYS.

MILLIONS of Americans will receive a significant cash boost in the coming days.

SSI recipients are getting a (dollar)821 boost.

Because of the holiday schedule, SSI claimants received two checks in December reflecting the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), with a third check due on February 1.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the monthly maximum for SSI in 2022 is (dollar)841, up from (dollar)794 in 2021.

Adults and children with disabilities or blindness who have income and resources below certain financial limits are eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

SSI payments are also made to people over the age of 65 who are financially eligible but do not have a disability.

Even if you already receive Social Security disability or retirement benefits, you may be eligible for SSI monthly payments.

Who is eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

SSI can be applied for by anyone.

People who are at least 65 years old, blind, or disabled are eligible for SSI payments.

An applicant’s income must be limited, such as from wages or pensions.

In terms of things you own, the person must also be limited.

Is it possible to qualify if you are receiving benefits?

What is SSI, and what does it stand for?

