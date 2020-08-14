BA flight from France to London QUADRUPLES in price from £100 to £400 after quarantine announcement

A BRITISH Airways flight from France to the UK quadrupled in price from £100 to £400 after the last-minute quarantine announcement.

It comes as half a million Brits are facing a frantic dash to get home after France was kicked off the government safe list last night.

Holidaymakers now have until 4am tomorrow morning to get back to the UK, or face having to quarantine for two weeks when they return.

The Independent is reporting how seats on one BA flight from Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris to London Heathrow, leaving today, jumped up from £100 to £407 between 8pm and 11pm last night.

This flight appeared to have become even more expensive today.

When The Sun checked this morning, BA had just one non-stop flight available at 6.50pm for £453.

But tomorrow, after the quarantine deadline of 4am has passed, the same time flight costs £66.

I see @British_Airways have bumped the price of a flight back from France before 4am from £100 to £450. Blatant profiteering from a bad situation. Supply and demand is fair enough but don’t expect sympathy when the tables turn! #BritishAirways

Holidaymakers also spotted the hike in prices. One said on Twitter: “I see @British_Airways have bumped the price of a flight back from France before 4am from £100 to £450.”

BA told The Sun that their prices can fluctuate depending on passenger demand, and said they’re looking at adding services to get more Brits home.

The airline added that anyone with a BA flight already booked can bring their booking forward at no extra cost.

The Netherlands and Malta were also added to the quarantine list last night.

Boris Johnson said yesterday that he had to be “absolutely ruthless” over imposing the travel rules, “even with our closest and dearest friends and partners”

The PM added: “I think everybody understands that.

“We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation.

“Everybody understands that in a pandemic you don’t allow our population to be re-infected or the disease to come back in.”

The new rule follows suit to similar bans on all non-essential travel to Spain, Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas due to rising coronavirus cases.

