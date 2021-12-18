Baby bath seats sold at Walmart and Amazon have been recalled due to concerns that children could drown.

Due to concerns that infants could drown, baby bath seats sold at Walmart and Amazon have been recalled.

The Karmas Far infant bath seats were marketed as a two-in-one or three-in-one booster seat that could be used for eating, bathing, and sitting up.

The yellow, orange, and/or white plastic bath seats came with a removable tray.

They were made in Dongguan, China, and sold in the United States for between (dollar)35 and (dollar)75 between August 2017 and October 2021.

The BB2206 model number can be found on a sticker on the back of the recalled item.

The bath seat failed to meet federal safety standards for leg openings and stability.

It also has the potential to tip over while in use, putting babies at risk of drowning.

So far, no incidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled items, which were also sold by eBay, Wish, and Bosonshop.

Customers, on the other hand, should stop using the product right away.

For instructions on returning the bath seats, customers should contact BATTOP at [email protected]

They’ll also give customers free shipping and a full refund if they don’t like the product.

BATTOP is directly contacting customers to inform them of the recall on behalf of Amazon.

You can also contact Karma Far for more information about the recall, in addition to BATTOP and Amazon.

