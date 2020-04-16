Back to the Classics: Here are the Some of the Best Flip Phones on Amazon for Every Member of the Family

Before there were touchscreen smartphones, there were flip phones.

Flip phones were incredibly popular back in the 2000s when almost everyone had them. But now, they’re basically used more as a back-up phone and just to serve as a reminder of the good old days.

Many people also get these types of phones for elderly members of the family who can’t use highly-advanced phones. Although there are touchscreen phones for seniors, the screen could easily get scratched or damaged, so a basic flip phone is the best choice.

If you are looking for a flip phone today that you can use as a back-up, then look no further. Amazon has some of the best deals, and here are their best selling flip phones that you can get so you can stay connected with friends and family members, especially during this quarantine period.

This flip phone from Easyfone is specially made for seniors, but it can also be used by anyone who needs a good back-up phone.

Since it’s designed for older people, it has simple features, including answering any calls by flipping the phone open, big buttons for easy dialing or messaging, loudspeakers, and an overall simple operating system.

The phone even comes with an M4/T4 Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC) for people with hearing aids.

It also comes with an FM app, a flashlight, and all the basics that anyone will need in a phone. Plus, it’s compatible with various 2G/3G providers like AT&T and Cricket.Best of all, it comes with an easy-to-use charging dock.

Read Also: How a Specially Designed Tablet for Senior Help Aging Adults?

This flip phone from Kyocera is the perfect backup phone for those who are active–and why not. It’s rugged and durable. Every time you step out to workout or hike, it won’t easily get broken with a simple fall.

Of course, it’s still best to take care of any device. But a little toughness is welcome, especially in the world filled with fragile smartphones.

This device is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile and is GSM unlocked. You only need to insert your nano sim card, and it will automatically work, and you can now easily send messages or call anyone.

Besides its rugged look, it has an 8GB storage so you can store some files like pictures (it does have a camera), songs, and even some compatible app that you can download on the net. Remember, it can run on 4G LTE, which is pretty useful.

We’ve already added a flip phone for elderly members of the family and you. Now, it’s time for a great backup or main phone for the kids.

This flip phone from Newmind has some pretty good aesthetics as it’s designed to look like a toy sports car. With that, it’s great for young kids to use when they’re in school or on a field trip–just to ensure they can contact anyone in the family in case of emergencies.

You can insert two different GSM sims on this phone, but it will not work with AT&T and CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint. So, you’ll want to check what are available providers you can use.

It comes with basic phone apps like a calculator, camera, clock and alarm, recorder, and so on.

Read Also: Looking for New Leg Hair Trimmers? Here Are Some of the Best For You to Choose From on Amazon!