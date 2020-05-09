Badly hit by pandemic: Uber plans to cut 3,700 jobs

Driver services suffer greatly from the exit restrictions imposed in many places – many people stay at home. Broker Uber is particularly hard hit: the company records losses and has to cut jobs. With one service, however, Uber wins significantly in the crisis.

The US travel agent Uber has been severely slowed down by the corona crisis. The company reported a loss of $ 2.9 billion in the first quarter, Uber said. That was almost three times as high as in the corresponding period last year. Uber announced the deletion of around 3,700 jobs.

Because of the corona virus pandemic, the use of new types of transport services such as Uber and Lyft as well as those of conventional taxis have declined significantly worldwide. The Corona crisis only made itself felt at Uber from March onwards – according to the company, the total of travel agencies rose by eight percent in the first quarter. The fact that the loss was so high is also due to the fact that Uber had to reduce the value of some of its assets.

Over 28.29

According to Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi, the April business figures indicate that the massive effects of the corona crisis continue for the company. However, there are also signs that business is already picking up in some markets. There is reason for “cautious optimism”.

Promotions

About Eats as a profiteer in the crisis

Khosrowshahi was also “encouraged” by the fact that the use of the food delivery service Uber Eats increased in the Corona crisis. Sales of this service increased 53 percent to $ 819 million in the first quarter. That was about a third of total sales. Uber plans to cut the 3,700 jobs in customer service and recruitment departments. This corresponds to around 14 percent of the global workforce. The drivers are not counted among the workforce, Uber classifies them as independent contractors.

Uber went public a year ago. Before the corona crisis, the San Francisco-based company had set itself the goal of first making profits in the last quarter of 2020. The company has now postponed this goal for several quarters.