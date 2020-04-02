Bank of America lets 50,000 mortgage borrowers skip payments

(Bloomberg) –

Bank of America has agreed to give 50,000 mortgage customers the option to defer payments by three months as they have lost income as a result of the pandemic.

Borrowers have all types of home loans, including some that are not federally supported, said Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin.

Homeowners must contact their lenders to ask for help in order to qualify for the state inducement program that Congress passed last week as part of the stimulus package. It is only intended for people who are in trouble due to the corona virus, although they do not have to provide any evidence.

The new legislation allows borrowers with state-backed mortgages to suspend payments for up to 180 days, with the option of extending that period. But it’s not supposed to be payment leave. You have to invent it, interest and everything.

Servicers have reported an increase in calls, although some lenders such as Bank of America have allowed borrowers to request leniency online.

(Updates with details on new rules of indulgence in the fourth paragraph)

You can find more articles like this at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay up to date with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.