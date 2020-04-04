Bank of China reports steady profit growth in 2019

The Bank of China (BOC), one of the country’s four biggest lenders, reported higher net profit and earnings in 2019.

The bank raked in 201.89 billion yuan (about $28.46 billion) in net profits, up 4.91 percent from a year ago, according to its financial report filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

During the same period, the bank’s net profits attributable to shareholders rose 4.06 percent to 187.41 billion yuan, according to the BOC.

The steady performance can be attributed to several factors, including healthy business revenue, which rose 8.94 percent to 549.18 billion yuan, according to Wang Jiang, head of the BOC.

The bank’s total assets rose 7.06 percent to 22.77 trillion yuan by end-2019, said the BOC in the report.

At the end of last year, its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.37 percent, down 0.05 percentage points from the end of the previous year.