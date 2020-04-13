Bankia launches a free service for people over 65 who make purchases or bring them medicine

Bankia, in collaboration with Alares, has launched a free personalized service to one million pensioner clients over 65 years of age, with the aim of serving as a home support to prevent them from having to leave their homes to make the purchase or go to the pharmacy. “We are by your side,” as this initiative is called, will be operational until June 7.

As announced by the entity in a statement, this program includes two “24-hour Telepharmacy” services provided by Alares that allow the client to take their pharmacy order to the door of their home, even if they previously pick up the prescription, to any time of day and night and in a maximum of 3 hours.

The other service is called “We buy from you”, which will allow those over 65 years of age to take two orders – from a shopping cart – from the market or supermarket to their homes, in a period of between 6 hours and 3 business days after placing the order and depending on the needs of customers, during the term of the service.

Alares has also enabled the exclusive telephone number for Bankia clients “A tu side Bankia” for health consultations and psychological support so that clients can unlimitedly “speak” and “answer questions” with a team of doctors and psychologists.

The 24-hour medical orientation will guide Bankia clients over 65 years of age about medical emergencies, interpretation of symptoms, diagnoses and treatments, domestic accidents, pediatric service, information regarding illnesses or hospital centers and pharmacies.

The psychological counseling will offer from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 24 hours in the case of emergencies, help, advice and specialized guidance on personal crises, accompaniment to mourning, anguish, depression, anxiety, accidents and separations, among other situations. .

How to request the service

In order to take advantage of this service, Bankia will contact customers who have given authorization to use these channels by mobile phone message, email, online channels or telephone, to whom they will provide a free service code that they will have to redeem on telephone number 91. 999 24 55 or at the email [email protected] so that Alares members can go to the pharmacy or to purchase them, as well as to resolve medical or psychological questions. .