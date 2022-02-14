Batgirl security guards have been accused of intimidating and ‘accosting’ residents in Glasgow.

The blockbuster’s production company, American Night, left letters on residents’ and businesses’ doors as a warning, but residents have accused staff of being ‘heavy-handed.’

Locals in Glasgow have slammed the Batgirl production crew for allegedly being “heavy-handed” on the set of the big-budget blockbuster.

Since late last year, camera crews have been filming in the city, with streets such as St Andrews Street in Merchant City being transformed into the bleak Gotham City.

Prior to filming, American Night sent letters to locals and businesses informing them of the late-night shoots.

Residents were warned to expect disruption and were given blackout blinds and earplugs to help them sleep through the night.

Locals, on the other hand, have complained that the security guards have become aggressive, going so far as to “accost” people trying to get to their own homes.

The film crews “got totally out of hand” while shooting scenes in the city, according to one neighbor, according to the Daily Record.

Sign up for the Glasgow Live newsletter to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“Every night, there were hundreds of people directly outside my tenement,” said Paul Smith, a 50-year-old care worker.

“When I woke up, my entire house was lit up by massive strobes, as if there was a UFO outside, and the noise was unbearable.”

“However, when residents were harassed on the street, things got out of hand.”

Paul claims he went shopping and returned home late in the afternoon.

“The road was blocked off to stop traffic, but nothing was blocking the pavement,” he explained.

“I could hear someone shouting behind me as I was walking to my house.”

“After that, I felt a tug on my right arm.”

I was told I couldn’t go down there by a young female security guard.

“I continued walking, saying I lived here, and she shouted after me.”

“I was standing outside my front door when another female security guard grabbed my arm.

“She apologized, but the other employee did not.”

I’m not expecting to be approached while walking down my own street.

“Everyone on board was staring at me as if I’d done something wrong.

I was on my own.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.