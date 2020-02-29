Be sure to check out Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) before an ex-dividend is paid out

It looks like this(NYSE: BAC) will go ex dividend in the next 4 days. If you buy the stock on or after March 5, you will not be entitled to this dividend if it is paid on March 27.

The next dividend payment from Bank of America is $ 0.18 per share. Overall, the company distributed $ 0.72 to shareholders last year. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Bank of America has a lagging yield of approximately 2.5% compared to the current share price of $ 28.5. We love when companies pay a dividend, but it’s also important to make sure that laying the golden eggs doesn’t kill our golden goose! So we have to check whether the dividend payments are covered and whether profits are increasing.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “ Check out our latest analysis for Bank of America “data-reactid =” 29 “> Check out our latest analysis for Bank of America

Dividends are usually paid out of company income. So if a company pays out more than it earns, there is usually a higher risk of its dividend being cut. Bank of America only pays 24% of its profit after tax, which is pleasantly low and leaves a lot of leeway in the event of adverse events.

Companies that pay less dividends than profit generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more leeway the company has before it can be forced to lower the dividend.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Click Here you can see the company’s payout ratio and analyst estimates of its future dividends.“data-reactid =” 32 “> Click here to see the company’s payout ratio and analyst estimates of future dividends.

NYSE: BAC Historical Dividend Yield, February 29, 2020 More

Have profits and dividends grown?

Companies with strong growth prospects tend to be the best dividend payers because it is easier to increase dividends when earnings per share improve. If the business goes into a downturn and the dividend is cut, the value of the company could drop sharply. It is gratifying to see that Bank of America has rapidly increased its profits by 45% a year over the past five years.

Most investors assess a company’s dividend prospects primarily based on historical dividend growth rates. Bank of America has averaged 34% annual dividend growth over the past ten years. Both earnings per share and dividends have grown rapidly recently, which can be seen very well.

Final takeaway

Should investors buy Bank of America for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Bank of America, which are growing rapidly and paying out a small portion of profits, typically invest heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations in this analysis as it can create significant value for investors in the long term. Bank of America has met many criteria for us from a dividend perspective, and we believe these characteristics should deserve further attention by the company.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Curious about what other investors think of Bank of America? See what analysts are predicting with this visualization of historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow, “data-reactid =” 50 “> Curious about what other investors think of Bank of America, see what analysts are predicting with this visualization of their historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If you are in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend Check our list of top dividend stocks with a yield greater than 2% and an upcoming dividend.“data-reactid =” 51 “> If you are in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend that you review our list of top dividend stocks with a yield of more than 2% and an upcoming dividend.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If you find an error that warrants a correction, please contact the publisher at [email protected], This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.“data-reactid =” 52 “>If you find an error that warrants a correction, please contact the publisher at [email protected] This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.