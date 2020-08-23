Beauty firm Estée Lauder to cut 2,000 high street jobs and close 15% of shops and counters

BEAUTY chain Estée Lauder is planning on cutting up to 2,000 jobs, as well as closing 15% of its shops and counters.

The retailer is the latest business to propose job cuts after struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

Estée Lauder owns a number of high street make-up brands including Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, DKNY, La Mer, Tom Ford, and M.A.C.

In a financial update today, Estée Lauder says it expects to axe between 1,500 and 2,000 roles globally, or around 3% of its workforce.

It added that these cuts will mainly impact shop staff and other roles that were disrupted by Covid-19.

The beauty chain is also in talks to close between 10% to 15% of its shops and counters worldwide.

Estée Lauder hasn’t said how many UK jobs or stores will be affected – we’ve asked the retailer for more information.

The retailer owns concessions in stores such as Boots, Debenhams and House of Fraser.

Estée Lauder, which employs 45,000 people worldwide, says the job cuts and store closures are part of its “Post-COVID Business Acceleration Programme” .

In total, the business says it aims to save between $300million (£228million) and $400million (£304million) through the measures.

It’s unclear if these will be affected by the jobs cull.

Estée Lauder chief executive, Fabrizio Freda, said: “In this new fiscal year, we remain focused on the safety and well-being of our employees and consumers.

“Through the Post-COVID Business Acceleration Program announced today, we are better aligning our brick-and-mortar footprint to improve productivity and invest for growth.”

A staggering 43,000 high street roles have been axed so far since the beginning of lockdown – see a full list in the box above.

Marks and Spencer has announced plans to cut 7,000 shop floor workers.

Meanwhile, Boots, WH Smith and John Lewis are among others shedding staff.

Debenhams is also reported to be drawing up plans for liquidation which could put “up to 14,000 jobs at risk”.