Because of IRS tax changes, millions of Americans can now deduct (dollar)300 for charitable cash donations – learn how.

Millions of Americans can now deduct (dollar)300 each for charitable cash donations thanks to IRS tax changes – learn how.

Whether you itemize your deductions or not, you may be eligible for a tax break if you made any charitable contributions in 2021.

Individuals who take the standard deduction can deduct up to (dollar)300 in cash donations to qualifying charities when filing their tax returns in 2021 under the temporary law.

This temporary law is a continuation of the CARES Act, which Congress passed in 2020 as part of the Covid relief program.

To deduct charitable contributions from a tax return, taxpayers must normally itemize.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), individual taxpayers can now claim up to (dollar)300 in deductions, while married couples can claim up to (dollar)600.

Deductions reduce your taxable income, lowering your federal income tax liability.

According to Forbes, the deduction incentivizes charitable giving, which is something to celebrate, according to Alton Bell II, enrolled agent and founder of Bell Tax Accountants and Advisors.

“The increased charitable donation deduction for both itemizers and non-itemizers (for) 2021 is a watershed moment for your favorite charity,” Bell said.

Nearly 90% of Americans take the standard deduction, making it more difficult for the average person to claim tax breaks for smaller charitable contributions.

An eligible charity must receive the charitable contribution.

The IRS has a tool on their website that allows you to check whether a charity is eligible to receive tax-deductible charitable contributions.

The donations must be paid in cash, check, or credit card to qualify for the additional deduction.

Volunteering your time or donating goods like canned food or toys does not qualify.