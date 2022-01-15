Because of major policy changes, Americans can claim up to (dollar)15,775 from the IRS this month – here’s how.

AMERICANS will be able to file their tax returns soon, and thanks to major policy changes, you may be in line for a larger refund this year.

While the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has stated that Americans can begin filing a tax return as early as January 24, the Treasury Department has warned that additional delays may occur in 2022.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an underfunded IRS, this is the case.

Nonetheless, Americans should prepare to file and keep an eye out for documents such as their W-2 forms and two letters regarding stimulus and child tax credit payments.

The key documents should arrive in the United States this month.

Some Americans may receive a larger tax refund this year as a result of major new policies signed into law.

This year, we reveal the maximum amount you could claim on your tax return.

If you overpaid taxes in 2021, you’ll get a refund in 2022.

The amount of money you get back on your tax return is determined by a number of factors, including your income and deductions.

According to the IRS, Americans received an average tax refund of (dollar)2,775 in 2021, an increase of 11% from the previous year.

In addition, wages increased in 2021, implying that Americans may be in line for a larger refund this year.

One provision of President Joe Biden’s (dollar)1.9 trillion American Rescue Act, which was signed into law in March, temporarily increased child tax credit payments to (dollar)3,600.

Couples must earn less than (dollar)150,000, and single parents filing as heads of households must earn less than (dollar)112,500 to be eligible for the full payments.

While the expanded child tax credit has expired, tens of millions of eligible families received monthly payments of up to (dollar)300 per child from July to December, totaling up to (dollar)1,800.

As a result, families who received all of those payments will be able to deduct the remaining (dollar)1,800 from their taxes.

You can claim the full (dollar)3,600 on your tax return if you were eligible but did not receive them.

You may not have received a monthly child tax credit payment because you were a non-filer who failed to sign in on time or opted out by mistake out of fear of owing the IRS money due to a filing or income change.

The child and dependent care tax credits were another provision of the Rescue Act that was expanded.

First and foremost, keep in mind that…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.